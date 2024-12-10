PSV Eindhoven missed a number of chances as they were defeated 1-0 in France by Stade Brest.
PSV headed to France needing a strong result against a Stade Brest side that had racked up ten points from their opening five games.
Peter Bosz’s side had the better of the opening exchanges but they found Marco Bizot in their way numerous times. The Dutch keeper made a number of excellent saves to deny Luuk de Jong, Olivier Boscagli and Malik Tillman.
Just before the break, the home side took the lead against the run of play as a free kick caused mayhem in the PSV box and Julien Le Cardinal smashed the ball in from close range.
Joey Veerman and Richard Ledezma came on at the break but PSV continued to be frustrated. Ismail Saibari saw his effort come back off the post before the hour mark.
PSV also thought they had a penalty for handball following a shot from Joey Veerman, but this was overturned after the referee was instructed to look at the screens by VAR.
Ryan Flamingo kept PSV in the game as he cleared the ball of the line but that was in vain as even with Ricardo Pepi and Hirving Lozano coming on, the visitors could not find the equaliser. Before the end, the outstanding Bizot pushed a Pepi shot against the post.
PSV will now need to defeat Red Star Belgrade in the next match to keep up their chances of a playoff spot.