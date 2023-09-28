Daley Blind has supported former Ajax teammate Donny van de Beeks and believes he could be a top player for Manchester United if given a chance.
Blind also spent time with Manchester United and in an interview with The Athletic, he discussed Van de Beek, “Donny is a really good guy and above all a very good player. But major injuries are a problem for him. It can be difficult to come back from that.”
Van de Beek has hardly been given any playing time but Blind believes he can be an asset for the Premier League side, “Donny is a real number 10. And there are not many teams that play with a real 10 in top football. I think he can adapt to new positions if given time. He has the quality to be a top player at United, but on the other hand United doesn’t wait for anyone.”
Blind also discussed Andre Onana, “He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He has a nonchalance, is complete and if he keeps his head straight, he can be one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He’s a winner. Always want to train more. I had a good relationship with him. And I also played with Antony at Ajax. He was a great asset when he arrived and he showed his talent from moment one.”