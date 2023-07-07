Veteran left-back Daley Blind has joined La Liga side Girona on a two-year deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The club that finished tenth in La Liga last season confirmed the Netherlands international’s arrival on Friday after he completed a medical.
Blind was available on a free transfer after his contract with Bayern Munich expired at the end of the season. He was linked with a move back to the Eredivisie but he has chosen an adventure in Spain instead.
Girona is the 33-year-old’s fifth club after Ajax, FC Groningen, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich.