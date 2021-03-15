Daley Blind is remaining in Amsterdam after signing a new deal with Ajax until 2023.
The versatile defender’s current deal expired in the summer of 2022, but Ajax have announced that Blind has extended his contract by another year.
Blind came through the Ajax academy and made his debut in 2008 before moving to Manchester United in 2014. Four-years later he returned to Ajax and has been a key player for Erik ten Hag’s side.
The 31-year-old has so far made 266 appearances for Ajax.
As predicted Ajax defence is much much better without him. Coincidence? Well no, he is slow and short, there is no place for this kind of CB in high level football.