Daley Blind is now a doubt for the European Championships after he told the Ajax website that his season is over through injury.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The defender suffered an injury during Netherlands 7-0 win over Gibraltar earlier in the week, and on Thursday, Blind gave an update to the Ajax website.
He said, “Today It turned out after an examination in the hospital that fortunately there is no damage to the knee, but that the front ankle ligament of my left ankle is torn. I assume that my season at Ajax is over. I will have an operation next week. If everything goes well during rehabilitation, I have the hope that I can still make it to the European Championships.”
Blind continued, “Of course I am terribly disappointed. You play football for the prizes and they will be distributed in the coming months. Of course, I wanted to be there. It has been a wonderful season with Ajax so far. That ends very abruptly for me now.”
Ajax have eight more Eredivisie games to play this season, while they are in the KNVB Cup final and Europa League quarter-finals.