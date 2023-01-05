Netherlands international left-back Daley Blind is set to sign for Bayern Munich on a free transfer.
The 32-year-old departed Ajax earlier this month after agreeing on an early contract termination. Blind had fallen out of favour with Alfred Schreuder and the club agreed to let him depart before his contract expired in the summer.
Blind had been linked with Real Sociedad and Royal Antwerp but De Telegraaf came with the news on Thursday morning that Bayern Munich will be the new club of the defender.
The 99-time Netherlands international was spotted at Schipol airport on Thursday as he headed for Germany to sign a contract until the summer. It is expected that there will be an option to extend his deal for another year.
Blind will join up with former Ajax teammates Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch and Matthijs de Ligt at Bayern Munich.