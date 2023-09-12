After a tough start at his new club, Stijn Spierings has now been left out of RC Lens Champions League squad.
In the summer, Speirings was out of contract with Toulouse and he was linked heavily with a move to PSV Eindhoven. However, the 27-year-old decided to remain in France with RC Lens, who finished second last season.
Spierings has only started once for RC Lens this season and Tuesday brought some more bad news for the Dutchman. He has been left out of RC Lens squad for the Champions League group stages, meaning he will miss the clash with PSV Eindhoven.
Rumours in France today have even claimed that RC Lens are already willing to let Spierings go and a return to Toulouse is on the cards.