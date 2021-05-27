Villarreal winning the Europa League on Wednesday night was bad news for PSV Eindhoven.
PSV Eindhoven had a keen eye on the Europa League final on Wednesday night as the result affected their Champions League chances.
A Manchester United win would have put them into the third qualifying round, but because Villarreal triumphed on penalties, PSV will now start in the second qualifying round. PSV must now get past three opponents to reach the group stages of the tournament.
PSV will not begin their European campaign on the 20th or 21st of July. They have seeded status for the draw and will face Rapid Vienna, Galatasaray or FC Midtjylland.