Donny van de Beek got a chance to start for Manchester United in their clash against Bournemouth on Tuesday night but he was forced off injured before the break.

For only the second time this season, van de Beek was named in the starting line-up as Manchester United hosted Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Erik ten Hag gave the midfielder a chance and he was impressing before a heavy challenge left him needing to be substituted just before the break. It is still unclear what the damage is for the Dutchman.

Manchester United were leading 1-0 at the time thanks to Casemiro. Tyrell Malacia was named on the bench.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (12639 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter