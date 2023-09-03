Ajax gave debuts to a number of new players but could only manage a 0-0 draw at Fortuna Sittard.
Maurice Steijn was without Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis, meaning Josip Sutalo was named captain on his first start. Georges Mikautadze and Gaston Avila also made their debuts, while Kristian Hylsson made his first start.
Fortuna Sittard were the better side from the start and they got an excellent chance to make it 1-0 when they were awarded a penalty for a foul by Devyne Rensch. However, Tijjani Noslin hammered the ball over the bar.
Ajax were blunt but before the half time whistle, Brian Brobbey did have the ball in the net. However, the striker was offside and it remained goalless.
Anton Gaaei and Chuba Akpom came on for their Ajax debuts in the second half, but it was Fortuna who came close to netting first. Noslin weaved through the defence but Jay Gorter prevented him from scoring.
Towards the end, Ajax had plenty of the ball but Fortuna Sittard’s defence was barely shaken and they held out for the point.
Ajax is now on 5 points and sit 11th at the moment, while Fortuna Sittard is in 7th.