Myron Boadu netted a decisive goal as he played the full ninety minutes in AS Monaco’s 2-1 win over Angers.
It was only the second time this season that Boadu was named in the Monaco starting eleven and after an hour he put his side 2-0 up after a counter.
Monaco went on to win the game 2-1 and Boadu played the full ninety minutes for the first time since he joined the Ligue 1 side from AZ Alkmaar in 2021.
Boadu now has nine goals and two assists in 57 appearances for Monaco, while he has three Ligue 1 goals this season.