Myron Boadu scored on his debut as FC Twente defeated RKC Waalwijk 3-0.
After completing his loan move to the Tukkers on deadline day, Boadu was on the bench for Twente, with Ricky van Wolfswinkel leading the line.
Twente had the lead after only 21 minutes with Michel Vlap heading back across for Van Wolfswinkel to simply tap in the opener. The hosts also had a goal disallowed before the break for an offside.
In the early stages of the second half, Twente missed a number of chances and in the 78th minute, Boadu was brought on for his debut. Within a minute, the striker had made it 2-0 after he beat the offside trap, rounded Etienne Vaessen and tapped into an empty net.
Younes Taha then wrapped up the victory with a simple rebound after Boadu’s effort had been kept out.
The win keeps Twente in control of third and they move two points behind Feyenoord. RKC Waalwijk lose again and they are 16th.