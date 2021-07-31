AZ Alkmaar director Max Huiberts has confirmed the interest from AS Monaco in Myron Boadu is concrete.
The striker has been linked with the French club for weeks and on Saturday, Boadu was missing from the AZ squad for their clash with Real Sociedad.
Speaking to ESPN, AZ director Max Huiberts said, “There is concrete interest, but we have not yet reached an agreement.
“Myron is given the space to sit down with Monaco to see if he can figure it out on his own.”
Boadu would be the second AZ star to leave for France this summer after Calvin Stengs signed for OGC Nice.