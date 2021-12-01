Myron Boadu finally scored his first goal in Ligue 1 as AS Monaco defeated Angers 3-1.
Since joining Monaco from AZ Alkmaar in the summer, Boadu had netted only once for his new club and that was in the Europa League.
Boadu started AS Monaco’s clash with Angers and in his 15th Ligue 1 appearance, the striker finally got on the scoresheet. After 25 minutes, Boadu netted from close range to end his drought.
The game would end 3-1 to Monaco with Boadu going off in the 79th minute. The young forward will be hoping his difficult period is now over and the goals will come now more regularly.