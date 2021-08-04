AS Monaco has confirmed the signing of AZ Alkmaar striker Myron Boadu on a five-year deal.
AS Monaco have reportedly paid a fee of €17 million for Boadu, excluding bonuses, and the striker has signed a deal until the summer of 2026.
Boadu has been with AZ since joining the academy in 2013, with the 20-year-old going on to make 88 appearances for the club, scoring 33 goals. Boadu has one cap for the Dutch national team.
The striker is the latest key player of AZ Alkmaar to leave the club after Jonas Svensson, Calvin Stengs, and Marco Bizot. The club have already signed Vangelis Pavlidis as a replacement for Boadu.