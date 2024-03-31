Myron Boadu scored the only goal of the game as FC Twente defeated Heracles Almelo 1-0 to maintain their charge for the Champions League.
AZ’s win on Saturday put the pressure on FC Twente to get the victory and in the early stages, Heracles managed to frustrate the hosts.
Twente struggled to create against the back five of Heracles and the only chance of the first half saw Robin Propper head wide for the hosts.
Heracles improved in the second half but after an hour, Myron Boadu curled a cross into the bottom corner to put Twente ahead. The striker then had to leave the field due to hamstring complaints.
Heracles had a chance to equalise before the end but Jizz Hornkamp sent his effort just wide and Twente held on.
The Tukkers maintain their four point lead over AZ in third while Heracles is in 14th.