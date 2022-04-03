Myron Boadu scored the winning goal as AS Monaco defeated Metz 2-1 on Sunday evening.
Boadu has had a frustrating start to his career with AS Monaco and has had hamstring issues recently. He started the clash against Metz on the bench but entered the field just after the break with the game at 0-0.
Monaco took the lead through Wissam Ben Yedder, but Ibrahim Amadou equalised for the hosts. Boadu then had a goal disallowed for offside.
However, Boadu would be the match winner as he netted a diving header in the 72nd minute to seal the victory for Monaco.
It is Boadu’s second league goal of the season and moves his side to sixth and within four points of a European spot.