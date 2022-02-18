Jean-Paul Boetius scored a lovely goal as Mainz 05 came from behind to defeat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2.
Jeremie Frimpong was the only Dutchman that started the Bundesliga clash with Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Daley Sinkgraven both on the bench for Leverkusen, while Boetius and Delano Burgzorg were on the bench for Mainz.
Patrick Schick gave Leverkusen the lead in the first half before Aaron Martin Caricol equalised for the hosts in the 57th minute. Lucas Alario quickly gave Leverkusen their lead back which led to Burgzorg and Boetius coming on for Mainz in the 82nd minute.
Two minutes after entering the pitch, Boetius had equalised with a wonderful first-time finish from the edge of the box. Marcus Ingvartsen then scored a late winner for Mainz.
Mainz jumps to seventh while Bayer Leverkusen’s four-game winning run ends and they remain 3rd.