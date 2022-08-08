Hertha Berlin have confirmed the signing of Dutch midfielder Jean-Paul Boetius on a free transfer.
The Netherlands international was available on a free agent after leaving Mainz 05 at the end of the season and he trained with Feyenoord as a way of keeping up his fitness.
Boetius has now returned to Germany and signed a three-year deal with Hertha Berlin, who recently sold Jurgen Ekkelenkamp to Royal Antwerp.
The 28-year-old started his career with Feyenoord before he had spells with Basel, KRC Genk, Feyenoord again and then Mainz. He made 120 appearances in the Bundesliga for Mainz, scoring 11 goals and adding 20 assists.