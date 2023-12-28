Bologna technical director Marco Di Vaio has confirmed Joshua Zirkzee has a release clause but added that the Dutchman will be going nowhere in January.
Zirkzee is growing into one of the most sought-after strikers around Europe at the moment with Manchester United, Juventus, and AC Milan all linked with the 22-year-old in recent weeks.
Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bologna technical director Marco Di Vaio confirmed that Zirkzee would not be leaving the club in January, “We have not yet received a call about Zirkzee, but we would not answer one either.”
In reports recently it has been revealed that Bayern Munich has a clause to bring the striker back to the club for a fixed fee in the summer. Di Vaio confirmed this but added, “We can ask the other clubs what we want.”
Zirkzee is currently driving Bologna’s Champions League hopes with the club currently fourth in Serie A.