Frenkie de Jong appeared on the Barcelona training field on Monday and is set for his return from an ankle problem.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The midfielder has been out since early March with an ankle problem but Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez expected to have De Jong back for the Champions League clash with PSG next week.
That seems to be the case with RAC1 reporting that De Jong completed an individual programme in training on Monday and he is on track.
It will be a relief for Barcelona and also Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman who will be hoping that De Jong is in peak condition at the Euros this summer.