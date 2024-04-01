Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Hartman set to miss the Euros ... Feyenoord has announced that Quilindschy Hartman will miss the rest ...

Late Muhren goal sees Volendam... Robert Muhren’s 94th minute goal earned Volendam a 1-1 draw ...

Feyenoord fight back to defeat... Feyenoord came back from 2-0 down to defeat Utrecht 4-2 ...

Boadu strikes as Twente see of... Myron Boadu scored the only goal of the game as ...

Akpom fires Ajax to win at PEC... Chuba Akpom scored a double as Ajax came away from ...

AZ push Vitesse closer to rele... AZ Alkmaar closed on FC Twente in third with a ...