Taylor Booth scored a double as Utrecht defeated Fortuna Sittard 4-0.
Taylor Booth scored a hattrick last weekend in the win over Volendam and the American opened the scoring after 20 minutes following a good pass from Sam Lammers.
Fortuna Sittard improved and had chances but Utrecht doubled their lead in the 70th minute through Othman Boussaid, who scored from close range. Booth then added a third.
The best goal of the game came from Lammers, who scored his first for Utrecht from an impossible angle.
Utrecht’s victory moves them 10th and they are in the running for a European playoff spot. Fortuna Sittard is in 12th.