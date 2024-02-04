Taylor Booth scored a hattrick as Utrecht defeated Volendam 4-2.
It was a special occasion for the Booth family as Taylor lined up against his younger brother Zach, who was in the Volendam line-up.
It was the younger sibling who struck first as he reacted quickly to net a corner in the ninth minute. The goal stood despite a lengthy VAR check for handball.
Taylor Booth then equalised with a strike on the turn before Nick Viergever nodded in a Jens Toornstra cross to put Utrecht 2-1 up at the break.
In the 54th minute, Josh Flint tapped in an equaliser for Volendam but Taylor Booth then backheeled Utrecht back in front shortly after. Taylor Booth then sealed his hattrick to move Utrecht to 11th in the table. Volendam remains second bottom.