According to 1908, Borussia Dortmund and Olympique Lyon have sent scouts to watch Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu.
According to the reliable Feyenoord website, scouts from both clubs were present as Feyenoord drew with Midtjylland on Thursday. They had their eyes on Orkun Kokcu.
The Turkish international has been in the interest of Borussia Dortmund for some time and the Bundesliga side watched Kokcu several times last season.
The Feyenoord captain has a contract in De Kuip until 2025 meaning that the club would ask for a nice fee in order to part with their star man.
The 21-year-old has four goals and one assist in 12 games for Feyenoord this season.