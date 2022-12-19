According to BILD, Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The German newspaper is reporting that Borussia Dortmund are keen on strengthening the right of their defence which is a problem area for the Bundesliga side.
This has led the club to Lutsharel Geertruida, who they have been watching for a while and the interest is becoming more serious. An offer has not yet been placed in Rotterdam and Dortmund will look to offload someone before firming up their interest.
The 22-year-old right-back, who can also play in the centre of defence, has made 125 appearances for Feyenoord, scoring 13 times. The Netherlands U21 international has a contract until 2024.