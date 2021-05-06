According to BILD, Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke as a possible replacement for Jadon Sancho.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Sancho is set to leave the Bundesliga side this summer with a number of clubs circling the winger, including Manchester United.
According to BILD, Borussia Dortmund see Madueke as a perfect replacement for the English international. A fee of €15 million is mentioned by the German outlet, although that seems a bit small given the amount of interest in Madueke.
Last week it was reported that Leicester City, Atalanta United and AC Milan are interested in Madueke, who has made 30 appearances for PSV this season, scoring nine goals.