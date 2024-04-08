According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Borussia Dortmund have made contact with PSV Eindhoven over the signing of Johan Bakayoko.
The Belgian winger is having an excellent season with PSV Eindhoven and it is becoming increasingly likely that he will leave in the summer.
A number of clubs are showing interest from around Europe and Eindhovens Dagblad is reporting that Borussia Dortmund has made contact with PSV Eindhoven and the player’s entourage. The Bundesliga side want to fend off competition but PSV will be asking for a hefty price.
Last summer, PSG had an offer rejected while Brentford and Burnley were hoping to bring the Belgian international to the Premier League. It is clear that there will be a fight in the summer to sign the forward.
In 43 matches this season, Bakayoko has 11 goals and 14 assists.