According to BILD, Borussia Mönchengladbach are interested in signing AZ Alkmaar striker Vangelis Pavlidis.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 23-year-old has had a good season so far for AZ Alkmaar, with the Greek international netting ten goals and adding five assists in 26 league games.
Pavlidis still has a contract with AZ until 2025 but a move to the Bundesliga could be on the cards. According to BILD, a delegation from Gladbach, including chief scout Mario Vossen and technical director Steffen Korell visited Alkmaar to watch the striker.
Pavlidis went through the academy of Vfl Bochum and played in the reserves team of Borussia Dortmund. He made the switch to Willem II in 2019 before joining AZ Alkmaar.