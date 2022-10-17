According to The Telegraph, Peter Bosz is a candidate to be the new head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Bosz was only sacked as head coach of Olympique Lyon last week but has already held talks with Wolves over their vacant role.
The Telegraph is reporting that Bosz impressed during the talks and is now on the shortlist to be the Premier League side’s new head coach.
The 58-year-old will have to wait and see if he is to get the role though with Wolves set to hold talks with more candidates over the coming days. Former head coach Nuno Esperito Santo was also linked recently but is said to now be unlikely.
Bosz was in charge of Lyon for a year and before that was with Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Vitesse Arnhem, among others.