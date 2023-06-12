Peter Bosz is officially the new head coach of PSV Eindhoven on a three-year deal.
Bosz is the successor to Ruud van Nistelrooy, who quit the role before the final game of the season.
The 52-year-old told the club website, “From the first moment I got a warm feeling. Both PSV and I are hungry to perform. Last season two prizes were won, but our goal is to become national champion. That’s what we’re going for.
“I think the combination between the selection and my way of playing can lead to success. PSV has had periods in the past in which it dominated Dutch football. want to revive those times.”
Bosz has previously coached Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Olympique Lyonnais, among others.