Peter Bosz has turned down the chance to become head coach of FC Twente but he is open to a return to the Eredivisie.
Speaking on Rondo, the former Ajax and Borussia Dortmund boss revealed that he had held talks with FC Twente but turned them down.
Bosz said, “I said it comes too soon for me. Certainly in March already. We had a conversation, and I told them. Most clubs will make their decision for next season at the end of May or the beginning of June, and I want to start next year. I said that I understand that they also have to look further.”
Asked if Twente was a serious option, Bosz responded, ‘I’ve been sleeping in Enschede for a month now, in my wife’s guest room, she was angry. But I actually hope that there will be a bigger club.”
Bosz confirmed he would speak with Ajax, “If Ajax comes, I would talk. But they haven’t called yet. The Netherlands is definitely an option, why not? Abroad is also fine.”