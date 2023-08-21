Peter Bosz has spoken to the media ahead of PSV Eindhoven’s Champions League playoff first leg at Ibrox against Rangers.
PSV Eindhoven have started the season well, but they now face a Rangers side that knocked them out of the Champions League at this stage last year.
That was a PSV side managed by Ruud van Nistelrooy and a Rangers side coached by Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Things have since changed and new PSV boss Peter Bosz has stated his side are not out for revenge.
He said, according to Voetbal International, “I don’t believe in that (revenge), I don’t think it will help us win the game. I believe in good football, it will help us win here. Not by playing these mental games with your players. I don’t believe in that.’
Asked about the strengh of the opponent, Bosz added, “Rangers is Rangers. Playing at Ibrox is something special, I’ve experienced it twice. When the supporters flock behind their team, something special happens. It’s our job to get and keep those fans quiet. We can do that by playing good football. We can, because we have good players. But they also have experience in the team, new players we know (Dessers, Lammers and Danilo) from the Dutch league and quality in midfield. Rangers are just a good team. It won’t be easy, but I believe in my team and my players. That’s why tomorrow will be very interesting.”
Bosz confirmed he will go on the attack and that Noa Lang will be a late decision. The winger missed the win over Vitesse Arnhem but has resumed full training.