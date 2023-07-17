PSV Eindhoven head coach Peter Bosz has reacted to Xavi Simons departure to PSG.
The two clubs have not yet confirmed a deal but PSV has already stated that Simons left their training camp on Sunday to complete his return to PSG.
Speaking to NOS, Bosz reacted to the departure, I saw it coming, but of course it’s still a shame. The club informed me that this could be coming.
“It remains a pity, yes. PSV has absolutely done its best and I have tried everything. But that boy is of course within his rights: he had that clause in his contract and he made use of it.”
The PSV coach understands the disappointment among the fans. “Yes, I understand that too.”
Bosz admitted he was hit by the news, “Yeah, but that’s been it. It doesn’t mess up my plans. We planned with him, of course, but we’ll plan now without him.”