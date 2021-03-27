According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur have identified Lille centre-back Sven Botman as a possible target for the summer.

The Dutchman has been a revelation in France since joining Lille from Ajax in the summer and was linked with a move to Liverpool in January. However, Botman remained with Lille, who are battling for the Ligue 1 title.

Now, The Telegraph is reporting that Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is a fan of the 21-year-old as he seeks a new centre-back this summer. Southampton stopper Jannik Vestergaard is also mentioned as a target.

Botman was tagged with a €40 million asking price when linked with Liverpool, so Tottenham would have to dig deep to sign the defender, who is currently part of the Netherlands U21 squad.




