Sven Botman kept another clean sheet as Newcastle United eased to a 3-0 victory over Leicester City on Monday to go second.
Botman has excelled since joining Newcastle United in the summer from Lille and the club is yet to lose any of the games the Dutch centre-back has featured in.
On Monday, goals from Chris Wood, Miguel Almiron, and Joelinton led the Magpies to a 3-0 victory at Leicester City and they are now second in the Premier League.
Botman played the full game and has now kept eight clean sheets in fourteen league matches. Newcastle also has the joint-best defence in the league with 11 goals conceded in 16 matches.
The 22-year-old is growing his reputation as one of the finest centre-backs in the Premier League and a first Netherlands appearance will not be far away if he keeps playing this way.