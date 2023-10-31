Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is unsure when he will have Sven Botman back from his injury.
At the end of September, Botman suffered the issue during Newcastle’s 8-0 victory over Sheffield United and he has been out since.
Speaking at his press conference, Eddie Howe gave an update on Botman, “We are taking the situation day by day and waiting for clarification from the medical staff.
“It may be a long-term injury and we are monitoring his situation,”
The centre-back missed the Netherlands games against France and Greece and will most certainly be out of next month’s clashes with the Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar.