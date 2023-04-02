Sven Botman is convinced that Newcastle United is going to qualify for the Champions League after they defeated Manchester United 2-0.
The defender put in another excellent performance for the Magpies as they defeated Erik ten Hag’s side 2-0 on Sunday afternoon. Newcastle now moves above Manchester United into third spot.
Speaking to Viaplay, Botman said, “We are convinced that we will qualify for Champions League football.
“This feels really good. When I look back on that lost League Cup final, this feels extra good.
“The fact that we are now going over Manchester United into third place makes it all the more beautiful.
“There is no secret. We do it as a team. I’ve never seen everyone so clearly working on the same plan. It is very difficult for our opponents to get through. We really do it together on this team.
“Our trainer is also very important. Eddie Howe is very demanding, but knows how to get qualities out of players that they didn’t even know they were capable of. That belief in your own abilities is very important.”