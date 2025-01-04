Sven Botman made his return from a long-term injury as Newcastle United defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-1.
The centre-back was out for nine months but made his return from the start against a Tottenham side that was without Micky van de Ven.
Dominik Solanke gave Tottenham an early lead but goals from Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak ensured that Newcastle won. Botman managed 90 minutes before being substituted.
Botman’s return will be good news for Ronald Koeman, who has another strong centre-back available for selection ahead of the Nations League semi-finals against Spain later in the year.