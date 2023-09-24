Sven Botman scored his first Premier League goal as Newcastle United defeated Sheffield United 8-0 on Sunday.
Botman was in the Newcastle starting line-up as expected and faced off against Gustavo Hamer’s Sheffield United side, who were still looking for their first league win.
The game was a hugely one-sided affair with Newcastle running out 8-0 victors in the end. It was a Premier League record as all eight goals were scored by different players.
Botman was the scorer of the third with a glanced header and this was his first goal since joining Newcastle from Lille OSC. The defender will be hoping his impressive performances will put him in contention to make his Netherlands debut next month.
Elsewhere in the Premier League, Micky van de Ven put in a good performance as Tottenham drew 2-2 with Arsenal.
Bart Verbruggen made a big error but his Brighton side defeated Bournemouth 3-1. Joel Veltman and Justin Kluiver also featured.
Liverpool defeated West Ham United 3-1 with Virgil van Dijk getting himself an assist. Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo both appeared from the bench later in the second half.