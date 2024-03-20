Newcastle United centre-back Sven Botman is set to miss the next 6-9 months after the club confirmed he will need knee surgery.

Newcastle has confirmed that Botman suffered the ACL injury in the loss to Manchester City at the weekend and will now undergo surgery. He has already missed a part of the campaign with a knee issue.

The club expects that Botman could be out for a maximum of nine months, meaning he will definitely miss the European Championships in the summer.

It is a big blow for Newcastle who are still chasing a place in Europe this season.




