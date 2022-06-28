Newcastle United has confirmed the signing of Dutch centre-back Sven Botman from the French side Lille OSC, pending final formalities.
Newcastle have been looking to sign the former Ajax talent since January and finally, they have their man on a five-year deal. The reported fee is €37 million.
Botman made the move to Lille in the summer of 2020 and went on to win the French Ligue 1 title in his first season. He made 79 appearances for the French side, but now makes the step to the Premier League.
The Netherlands U21 international was Newcastle United’s main target of the summer and they added in their official statement, “The formalities of the transfer are set to be concluded this week, following which the 22-year-old will officially become a Newcastle United player.”
Botman will be hoping the move propels him to the Dutch national team ahead of the World Cup.