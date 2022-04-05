According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are close to sealing a deal to sign Sven Botman from Lille OSC.
The Netherlands U21 international has been heavily linked with a move to the San Siro for months, while Lille rejected a bid from Newcastle United in January.
The Premier League side were hoping to still sign Botman this summer, but it appears the centre-back is on his way to AC Milan. According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are close to sealing the deal.
Botman is ready to accept personal terms reportedly, while talks between AC Milan and Lille over a fee are close to an agreement.
Botman joined Lille from Ajax in the summer of 2020 and helped the club win the Ligue 1 title last season.