According to the club’s co-owner, Amanda Staveley, Sven Botman still wants to join Newcastle United.
Newcastle tried to sign the Dutchman in January but Lille would not sell the defender despite an offer of around £30 million.
Speaking to the Athletic, Staveley has suggested that a summer move for Botman is an option and she also suggests that the centre-back is openly talking about joining the club.
Staveley said, “We were 19th going into the window. So we had that, an illiquid market and the complexity of Covid-19, which meant clubs didn’t want to sell because they didn’t know where their squads would end up.
“We had to encourage players – ‘We’ll be a safe place for you, we’ll deliver and grow’. Some desperately wanted to come to us, like Sven (Botman), who still does very much and has talked very openly about that.”