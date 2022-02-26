According to the club’s co-owner, Amanda Staveley, Sven Botman still wants to join Newcastle United.

Newcastle tried to sign the Dutchman in January but Lille would not sell the defender despite an offer of around £30 million.

Speaking to the Athletic, Staveley has suggested that a summer move for Botman is an option and she also suggests that the centre-back is openly talking about joining the club.

Staveley said, “We were 19th going into the window. So we had that, an illiquid market and the complexity of Covid-19, which meant clubs didn’t want to sell because they didn’t know where their squads would end up.

“We had to encourage players – ‘We’ll be a safe place for you, we’ll deliver and grow’. Some desperately wanted to come to us, like Sven (Botman), who still does very much and has talked very openly about that.”




Email, RSS Follow
admin (11630 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter