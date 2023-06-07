After an excellent season with Newcastle United, Sven Botman is hoping to make his Netherlands debut.
The centre-back was in the squad for the European Championship qualifiers against France and Gibraltar in the past international period, but he was forced to withdraw with a stomach bug.
Botman is now hoping to make his Netherlands debut in the coming weeks as Oranje plays the final four of the Nations League.
Speaking to Trouw, Botman said, I can still take a lot of steps. The next one is making my debut for the Netherlands.
“I’m almost 24, so it’s not going very fast. But everything in due time. The goal is to make my debut, I’m ready if the trainer needs me. But I’m just waiting for my moment and I’m not in a hurry.”