Sven Botman and Lille OSC sealed the Ligue 1 title on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Angers.
After an incredible season, Lille went into the final game of the season knowing a win would seal the Ligue 1 title ahead of PSG, who were waiting for a slip-up.
In the 10th minute, Jonathan David opened the scoring before Burak Yilmaz made it 2-0 just before the break with a penalty.
Botman had very little to do at the back for Lille but the hosts did pull one back in injury time. It did not matter though, as Lille held on for the 2-1 victory.
Lille seal a sensational title win and it is a first major trophy for Botman, who made the move from Ajax to France last summer. The centre-back has had an excellent first season in Lille and he gets the Ligue 1 title as a reward.