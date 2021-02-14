Sven Botman’s agent has denied reports from Canal + that Lille have already agreed a deal to sell the centre-back this summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Canal + reported on Sunday that Lille had already agreed to sell the centre-back to an unnamed top European club for a fee of €40-45 million.
That got a lot of attention on social media with many predicting it involved Liverpool, who were linked with the former Ajax defender in January.
However, Botman’s agent Nikkie Bruinenberg has denied the claims telling transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and Voetbal Primeur that the reports are “Fake news.”