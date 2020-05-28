According to Voetbal International, it is unlikely that Eric Botteghin will be signing a new contract with Feyenoord.
The 32-year-old is out of contract this summer, but Feyenoord have been trying to tie him down to a new deal. However, there has been no agreement yet.
According to VI, Botteghin could now depart Feyenoord this summer with Turkish side Antalyaspor hoping to sign the Brazilian. Their interest is serious but they must wait for the Turkish season to finish first. An unnamed club from Italy is also in the running too.
Feyenoord are also trying to convince Leroy Fer to sign a new deal. Their is also interest from Turkey in the midfielder, but the club are confident that Fer will remain in Rotterdam.