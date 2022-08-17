According to De Telegraaf, AZ Alkmaar have rejected two offers for star winger Jesper Karlsson.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Swedish winger is yet to feature for AZ Alkmaar this season as he works on his fitness, but that hasn’t stopped interest clubs from circling.
According to De Telegraaf, AZ Alkmaar have turned down bids from Bournemouth and Celta Vigo, believed to be in the region of €15 million.
AZ director Max Huiberts is determined to keep hold of Karlsson, who would be open to a transfer this summer.
The 24-year-old attacker has made 66 appearances in the Eredivisie, scoring 26 times and adding 22 assists.