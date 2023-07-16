According to Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth are hoping to beat Lazio to the signing of AZ Alkmaar left-back Milos Kerkez.
Kerkez had an excellent campaign for AZ Alkmaar last season and has been linked with a move to a number of clubs this summer, including Benfica.
However, the Portuguese side decided against the youngster and it now appears to be a battle between Lazio of Serie A and Bournemouth of the Premier League.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Kerkez has reached an agreement on personal terms with Lazio and now Bournemouth, who have accelerated their interest in recent days. It is now down to who will agree a deal with AZ Alkmaar.
AZ reportedly wants between €15-20 million to part with the 19-year-old, who joined the club from AC Milan.