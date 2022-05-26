Young Dutch talent Jayden Braaf is now a free agent after having his contract with Manchester City dissolved.

Braaf made the switch from PSV Eindhoven to Manchester City in 2018 and played for the club’s U18 and U23 side. However, a first team debut never came.

Braaf was loaned to Udinese last season but suffered from injuries, which restricted him to just four Serie A appearances. This season, Braaf has been out with a knee issue.

Taking to Instagram, Braaf announced that he has left Manchester City after having his contract dissolved, “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Manchester City for the confidence and support they have shown in me over the years. I have grown both personally and professionally and would not be where I am today without their guidance. To my teammates, the academy staff, and the fans, thank you!”

The 19-year-old winger still had one year left on his deal in Manchester but must now look for a new club.




